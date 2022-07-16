(Reuters) -San Francisco International Airport said it resumed normal operations after evacuating the international terminal late on Friday following a bomb threat.

"Police have cleared the Int'l Terminal. SFO resumes normal operations," the airport said in a tweet on Saturday.

The airport terminal was evacuated after San Francisco police said officers had received a bomb threat at the airport and found a suspicious package on investigation.

The airport said it has resumed its AirTrain service and that the Bay Area Rapid Transit trains service would restart at 6:25 AM local time.

The Associated Press reported that police had taken a man into custody following the investigation.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu and Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.