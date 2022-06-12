FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris

FILE PHOTO: Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

 BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it has developed jointly with GSK in two trials showed a potential to protect against the virus's main variants of concern, including the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains, when used as a booster jab.

"Across both studies, the Sanofi-GSK next-generation vaccine candidate was well-tolerated, with a favourable safety profile," Sanofi said in a statement, adding that it would publish the complete findings of the studies later this year.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Tom Hogue)

