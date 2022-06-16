Former Vice President Mike Pence is displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. The committee investigating the 2021 insurrection of the US Capitol is focusing on Donald Trump's efforts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence into using his role as the Senate's presiding officer to block congressional certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win. Tom Brenner/Pool via REUTERS