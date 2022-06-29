(Reuters) - Bianca Andreescu said she was pleased to earn her first main draw win at Wimbledon at the third attempt, five years on from a nervous debut at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

Both of the Canadian's previous appearances at the All England Club had ended in first-round exits - to Kristina Kucova in 2017 and Alize Cornet last year.

But the 2019 U.S. Open champion needed less than an hour to beat Emina Bektas 6-1 6-3 on Tuesday.

"I was talking to my trainer about my first time at Wimbledon, and it was great. At my first three qualifiers, I was killing it," Andreescu told reporters.

"I go to the main site and I completely froze.

"I remember I could not put a forehand on the court. So looking back at that and finally getting a win here in the main draw means a lot to me. That was like five years ago.

"It was my first Grand Slam too. I didn't really think I would really do anything, but now I have bigger dreams."

The 22-year-old, who returned to action in Stuttgart in April following a six-month mental health hiatus, faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the second round.

"(Rybakina is) playing really good tennis right now. I think her game really suits the grass, so I'm expecting a tough match," she added.

"I have practiced with her a couple of times - not on grass - so I kind of know how she hits. I know she fights really hard, so I've got to fight harder."

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

