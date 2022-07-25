FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 DADO RUVIC

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc has received a second subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweets in 2018 about taking the company private, the electric automaker disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said it received the subpoena on June 13 and will cooperate with the government authorities. The regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In November last year, the regulator had subpoenaed Tesla related to a settlement that required Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted.

Musk had in 2018 settled a lawsuit by the regulator over his go-private tweets by agreeing to let the company's lawyers pre-approve tweets with material information about the company.

In June, Musk appealed a judge's refusal to end this 2018 agreement with the SEC.

Separately, Tesla said it has converted about 75% of its bitcoin holdings into fiat currency and has recorded an impairment charge of $170 million related to the asset.

As of June 30, the fair market value of its digital assets was worth $222 million, it said in the filing. (https://bit.ly/3S1k4Bq)

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.