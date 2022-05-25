FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

(Reuters) -Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and AbbVie's Allergan unit reached a settlement worth $161.5 million to resolve claims the companies fueled an opioid epidemic in West Virginia, state attorney general Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday.

The agreement is the largest state-negotiated settlement in West Virginia history, and consists of $134 million in cash plus the contribution of drugs used to treat opioid overdoses, Morrisey said.

"This is a great day for West Virginia," Morrisey said at a press conference.

The settlement ended a trial that had been proceeding for two months in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

The companies did not admit wrongdoing in making the settlement.

Teva will pay $83 million in cash, as well as a 10-year supply of Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses, which the state valued at $27 million.

