FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

 AMIR COHEN

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement on Tuesday that could resolve thousands of lawsuits over the drugmaker's alleged role in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The proposal calls for Teva to pay up to $4.25 billion, including the amounts paid in prior settlements, to state and local governments. It also agreed to pay $100 million for Native American tribes. The funds will be spread over 13 years, the company said in an earnings statement.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chris Reese)

