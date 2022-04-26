(Reuters) -An armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher, the region's governor said.

Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. The gunman later committed suicide, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

"I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us", Russkikh said in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

(Reporting by Reuters)

