JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli police chief on Monday asked the government to set up an external commission of inquiry after a newspaper reported widespread warrantless use of a controversial spyware by his force's investigators.
Noting that the reported abuse of the Pegasus hacking tool against Israeli public figures predated his appointment, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said in a statement that the probe he sought was needed "in order to restore the public's trust".
