A satellite image shows a close up view of fires in an industrial area, in southern Chernihiv

FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows a close up view of fires in an industrial area, in southern Chernihiv, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Ukraine, March 10, 2022. Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United Nations is not aware of any 'biological weapons program' in Ukraine, the U.N. disarmament chief told a Security Council meeting on Friday, but warned that the possibility of an accident at Ukraine nuclear power plants was 'growing by the day.'

Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Russia, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. "biological activities", Izumi Nakamitsu, U.N. High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said situations like the war in Ukraine required strengthening of the international ban on biological weapons.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Humeyra Pamuk)