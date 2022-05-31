U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with U.S. Mission to United Nations personnel

FILE PHOTO: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, introduces U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a town hall at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations with members of staff in New York City, U.S., May 19, 2022. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Tuesday.

She noted that Russian grain and fertilizer were not under U.S. sanctions but that "companies are a little nervous and we're prepared to give them comfort letters if that will help to encourage them."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh)

