(Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers on Wednesday recommended the authorization of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months through 5 years, an important step toward immunizing millions children who have been ineligible for the shots during the pandemic.

The same panel of outside experts is expected to vote within an hour on whether or not to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 6 months through 4 years old.

