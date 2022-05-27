WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Oversight panel has called on five gunmakers to hand over details on the manufacturing, marketing and sales of firearms used in mass shootings, the head of the committee said on Friday following recent attacks.

Letters were sent to Daniel Defense, Bushmaster, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc and Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc on Thursday, House Oversight Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

