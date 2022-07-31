FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) faces reporters during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

 JONATHAN ERNST

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit four Asian countries from Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan," her office said in a press release https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/73122.

"The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region."

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)

