Preparations for the visit of U.S. President Biden at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv

Israeli and American flags stand during the final rehearsal for the ceremony to welcome U.S. President Joe Biden ahead of his visit to Israel, at Ben Gurion International airport, in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

 AMIR COHEN

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The United States and Israel announced on Wednesday a new advanced technology partnership ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the region.

"A Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology will be established by the countries' national security advisers that will focus on strategic technologies artificial intelligence, quantum and solutions to global challenges such as climate change and improving pandemic preparedness," said a joint statement from Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch and Maayan Lubell)

