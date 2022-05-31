FILE PHOTO: Attorney Michael Sussmann departs the U.S. Federal Courthouse after opening arguments in his trial, where Special Counsel John Durham is prosecuting Sussmann on charges that he lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) while providing information about later discredited allegations of communications between the 2016 presidential campaign of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia, in Washington, U.S. May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson