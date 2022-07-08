FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai raised concerns about the investment climate in Mexico, including Mexico's energy policies that Washington says threaten U.S. investment, her office said on Thursday after a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier.

"She (Tai) discussed Mexico’s treatment of U.S. investors impacting important manufacturing operations in the southeastern United States and the importance of sound and transparent regulatory practices, including a science- and risk-based regulatory approval process for agricultural biotechnology products in Mexico," Tai's office said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

