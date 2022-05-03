FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hold a news conference about legislative efforts to lower gas prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens during a news conference about legislative efforts to lower gas prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

 ELIZABETH FRANTZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, following a report suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

"It is my intention with the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law... Every American will get to see on which side every senator stands," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

He did not say when the vote would be held.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

