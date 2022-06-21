FILE PHOTO - A cigarette butt lies on a street in New York

FILE PHOTO - A cigarette butt lies on a street in New York, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

 Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The White House is expected to announce on Tuesday it intends to issue a rule requiring tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes sold in the United States to minimally or non-addictive levels, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The initiative is expected to be unveiled as part of the government's "unified agenda," a compilation of planned federal regulatory actions released twice a year, the Post added.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

