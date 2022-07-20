Hershel "Woody" Williams lies in honor, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that the United States will send four additional high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine.

"(We) will keep finding innovative ways to sustain our long-term support for the brave men and women of the Ukrainian armed forces and we will tailor our assistance to ensure that Ukraine has the technology, the ammunition and the sheer firepower to defend itself," Austin said at the start of a virtual meeting with allies on Ukraine.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

