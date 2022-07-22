FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C.

FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

 Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department issued two general licenses on Friday authorizing certain transactions related to Russia sanctions.

One license authorizes transactions related to the settlement of credit derivative transactions that reference Russia, according to a notice posted on Treasury's website.

The license authorizes financial institutions to facilitate and clear such transactions, examples of which include the delivery of debt obligations of Russia, the notice said.

A separate license authorizes, through October 19, wind-down transactions involving securities issued by Russia-based entities under agreements that were entered into before June 6.

(Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.