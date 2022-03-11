Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were "certain positive shifts" in talks with Ukraine, at the end of a week roiled by geopolitical tensions and inflation angst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.65 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 33,279.72. The S&P 500 opened higher by 19.98 points, or 0.47%, at 4,279.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 99.81 points, or 0.76%, to 13,229.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)