Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday, as the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia kept investors on edge, while megacap growth stocks retreated after strong gains a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34876.33.

The S&P 500 fell 10.2 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 4572.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.3 points, or 0.29%, to 14490.259 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)