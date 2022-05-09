A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

 ANDREW KELLY

(Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes opened lower on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of aggressive monetary policy tightening weighed on growth stocks, with the sentiment taking a hit from fears of an economic slowdown in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 214.2 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 32685.17. The S&P 500 fell 42.1 points, or 1.02%, at the open to 4081.27, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 221.6 points, or 1.82%, to 11923.029 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

