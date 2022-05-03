Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York City

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed at the open on Tuesday after a slew of underwhelming earnings reports, while investors braced for a big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to tame surging prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 33,086.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.40 points, or 0.11%, at 4,159.78, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.56 points, or 0.20%, to 12,511.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

