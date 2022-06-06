(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after a drop last week, with U.S.-listed shares of Chinese technology companies rallying on optimism around easing regulatory crackdowns and relaxing COVID-19 curbs in the world's second-largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.34 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 33,032.04.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.18 points, or 0.64%, at 4,134.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 187.59 points, or 1.56%, to 12,200.33 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.