Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as rising bond yields pressured technology and growth stocks, while concerns around surging inflation and the path for interest rate hikes sapped risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.28 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 32,828.62. The S&P 500 opened lower by 14.12 points, or 0.34%, at 4,101.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 69.80 points, or 0.58%, to 12,016.47 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

