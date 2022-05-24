Scenes near Wall Street and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), in New York

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

 CAITLIN OCHS

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday following a strong relief rally in the previous session as weak forecasts from firms including Snapchat owner Snap Inc added to nerves about an inflation-struck economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.63 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 31,717.61.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 30.81 points, or 0.78%, at 3,942.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 208.83 points, or 1.81%, to 11,326.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

