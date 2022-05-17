Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

 BRENDAN MCDERMID

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as solid retail sales data and a clutch of strong forecasts added to an upbeat global mood driven by hopes of easing crackdown on tech firms and COVID-19 in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.58 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 32,427.00. The S&P 500 opened higher by 43.99 points, or 1.10%, at 4,052.00, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 242.78 points, or 2.08%, to 11,905.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.