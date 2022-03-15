FILE PHOTO: U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, arrives at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, in this photo taken on August 17, 2021 and released by U.S. Navy on August 18, 2021. U.S NAVY/Central Command Public Affairs/Capt.William Urgan/Handout via REUTERS