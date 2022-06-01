FILE PHOTO: Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

FILE PHOTO: Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan/File Photo

 KEMAL ASLAN

(Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor and peace talks negotiator accused Europe and the United States of having an "irrational fear" of Russia in an interview released on Wednesday by news agency Interfax Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a key negotiator for Ukraine during previous talks with Russia, said the political elites of the West "want to return to the pre-war period and do not want to solve problems," adding that their financial priorities took precedence in decision-making.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Max Hunder; Editing by Jon Boyle)

