Next White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks at the White House in Washington

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks after being introduced as President Joe Biden's next White House press secretary at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday strongly condemned the killing of Al Jazeera reporter and Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh and called for an investigation into her death.

The reporter was shot to death during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, speaking to reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Illinois, said "we call for a thorough investigation into her death."

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.