Press briefing at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: White House economic adviser Brian Deese speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

 KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The short-term impact on inflation of a possible decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to cancel some student loans is likely to be small, a top aide said on Tuesday.

White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese said during a press briefing that Biden has not made a final decision on student loan debt relief. Biden has been considering plans to cancel some $10,000 in federal student loan debt per borrower.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler)

