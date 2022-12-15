Construction on the largest building at the National Western Center in Denver begins after the 117th National Western Stock show ends next month, according to a news release.

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock and National Western Center Authority officials unveiled plans Thursday for a 350,000 square foot events center that will be named the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center at the National Western Center. The event included a "ground breaking" photo opportunity.

The National Western Center, off Brighton Boulevard and I-70, is a collaboration between the City and County of Denver, the National Western Stock Show and the Colorado State University System.

The new events center will host events throughout the year including concerts, exhibitions, sporting events, trade shows, banquets and more. This building will also hold the annual Stock Show’s livestock events, according to the release.

“This marks an incredible milestone for both Denver and the National Western Center campus,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a press release. “The city is proud to be spearheading construction efforts around this amazing new space and we’re thrilled to see the campus coming to life as a year-round destination for education, entertainment and business innovation.”

Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is the contractor and Populous is the design architect for the new center, which is expected to be completed in 2025.

Construction is expected to officially begin in Feburary 2023 once the Stock Show is complete. The livestock center will connect to the Legacy Building, which houses the new headquarters for the National Western Stock Show.

The City and County of Denver, through the Mayor’s Office of the National Western Center, is in charge of most of the program management and construction.

The building will have a multi-use arena — reaching about 160,000 square feet — that will hold the year-round events. Additionally, it will have a 200,000-square-foot expo hall for indoor festivals, sporting events, conventions, farmer’s markets and other events.

There will also be a 20,000-square-foot auction hall space for smaller groups. It can host “livestock auctions, lectures, performances, movies, educational displays and competitions,” according to the press release.

“The new Livestock Center is an important achievement in the evolution of the National Western Center campus, creating a significant, flexible space drawing a wide spectrum of events and visitors every day of the year.” Brad Buchanan, CEO of the National Western Center Authority said in the release.