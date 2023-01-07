010623-dg-news-stock-show-parade09.JPG

Texas Longhorns from Silverado Ranch jostle in their pen behind Coors Field before the National Western Stock Show Parade on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Denver, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)

 TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

The National Western Stock Show opens today and will continue until Jan. 22. The upcoming days of sun will likely make good weather for those participating.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 46 and light winds throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. 

In the evening, temperatures could drop to around 22 with gusts of wind as high as 18 mph. The upcoming days will likely be mostly sunny with temperatures in the high 40s.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 7 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 9-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

