DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

After completing an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week with a 113-111 victory in Game 4, the Nuggets next face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night. Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series to earn its second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Tickets are on sale for four Nuggets home games at Ball Arena. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the cheapest ticket at Ball Arena was $675.

Tickets to see a potential Game 7 in Denver are listed as high as $30,000 for a seat behind the Nuggets' bench.

NBA Finals tickets in Denver

Nuggets Home Game 1 at Ticketmaster.com

Nuggets Home Game 2 at Ticketmaster.com

Nuggets Home Game 3 at Ticketmaster.com

Nuggets Home Game 4 at Ticketmaster.com

NBA Finals tickets in Miami

Heat Home Game 1 at Ticketmaster.com

Heat Home Game 2 at Ticketmaster.com

Heat Home Game 3 at Ticketmaster.com

If you're looking to attend an NBA Finals game on the road, the Miami Heat will have three games at its Kaseya Center.

For $425, fans can purchase a single, standing-room only, obstructed-view ticket in Miami.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT *

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

* if necessary

All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.