Nuggets Lakers Basketball

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone holds the conference championship trophy after Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. Denver won 113-111 to win the series.

 Ashley Landis - staff, AP

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

After completing an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last week with a 113-111 victory in Game 4, the Nuggets next face the Miami Heat for the NBA championship.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals Monday night. Miami recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead in the series to earn its second trip to the NBA Finals in the last four seasons.

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

Tickets are on sale for four Nuggets home games at Ball Arena. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the cheapest ticket at Ball Arena was $675.

Tickets to see a potential Game 7 in Denver are listed as high as $30,000 for a seat behind the Nuggets' bench.

NBA Finals tickets in Denver

NBA Finals tickets in Miami

If you're looking to attend an NBA Finals game on the road, the Miami Heat will have three games at its Kaseya Center.

For $425, fans can purchase a single, standing-room only, obstructed-view ticket in Miami.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT *

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

* if necessary

All of the NBA Finals will be broadcast nationally on ABC.

