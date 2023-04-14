A Denver police officer was injured early Friday when a man attacked him using his own police badge, according to the Denver Police Department.

The suspect is guitarist Neil Michael Hagerty, 57, according to publicly available documents, including voter record, reviewed by The Denver Gazette.

Denver police responded to a call for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street at around 12:30 a.m., according to a DPD tweet.

The area is just east of Speer Boulevard and south of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The responding officer was talking to the person who made the call when Hagerty allegedly came out of the building and attacked the officer, according to the tweet.

Police said Hagerty ripped off the officer's police badge and used it to cut the officer, creating a 6-inch laceration on the officer's throat, according to an arrest affidavit.

Hagerty then attempted to take the officer's service weapon from his holster.

"Victim officer called for cover and on arrival of second officer, suspect continued to fight causing a physical injury/laceration on second officer's hand," the arrest affidavit stated. "Suspect also attempted to disarm second officer by attempting to pull officer's Taser from the holster."

Hagerty was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer and two counts of attempting to disarm an officer.

Hagerty is being held without bond and is scheduled to make a first court appearance on Saturday.

The officers involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries including cuts and abrasions from the incident, according to the tweet. They were all released later.

Hagerty is best known for his performances with the band Royal Trux. He was also a guitarist and songwriter with the band Pussy Galore. Most recently, Hagerty performed in a Denver-based band called Howling Hex.

The suspect in this case has the same date of birth, full name and eye color as the famous musician. Voter records for Neil Michael Hagerty show a home address near Friday's call for service.