The Stella, a new affordable-housing complex with 131 income-restricted apartments, opened Wednesday in Globeville.
The new building at 5190 N. Broadway includes 16 units for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at risk of becoming homeless. It also has 97 deed-restricted units for earnings up to 60% of the area median income and 18 units for up to 80% of the area median income.
The Stella came from a partnership with Denver's Department of Housing Stability, developer Gorman & Co. and nonprofit Laradon. Units will range from one to four bedrooms with amenities including bike storage, a pet-washing station, a playground and a secure parking garage.
“The Stella is a testament to the power of partnerships, and what’s possible when a longtime nonprofit-services provider joins with an affordable developer to create affordability for present and future generations in Denver,” said Britta Fisher, HOST executive director.
HOST contributed $3.5 million to the project from its Affordable Housing Fund.
The city was able to complete this project with a 99-year lease with Laradon, which offers resources and support services for folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Denver also issued a request for proposal this week for more affordable housing and community services in Globeville on a city-owned parcel. The deadline to submit proposals for the site at 4995 Washington St. is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15.