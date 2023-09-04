The Boulder Police Department wants to turn the traditional lock ‘em up policing model on its head to something in which officers make fewer arrests and instead implement a more “holistic” approach fighting crime.

The Boulder City Council is expected to discuss and vote on the department’s “Reimagine Policing Plan” at its regular meeting on Thursday.

The central strategy is based on what the department calls “Problem-Solving Policing,” which seeks to reverse an emphasis on reactive policing to “reducing the likelihood of a crime.”

“It is abundantly clear that policing cannot continue as it is,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold wrote in the department’s plan.

Herold added, “The problems that cause harm today are complex, and they require a multi-disciplinary approach, in partnership with community members."

The new strategy comes as police departments across the country are grappling with understaffing and Boulder, which is experiencing reduced calls for service, is seeing an uptick in violent crimes.

Boulder police officers spend about three quarters of their time on “reactive duties.”

As part of reimagining public safety, the plan also calls for hiring up to 14 additional officers to allow them to spend 40% of their shift on prevention and problem solving, specifically in communities negatively impacted by policing. This would bring the full complement of officers to 205.

Boulder Public Safety expenses increased roughly $6.1 million in 2022 from $58.8 million in 2021 to $65 million.

Public Safety — as it is for most municipal budgets — accounts for nearly a third of the expenses at 29%, followed by Public Works (18%) and Culture and Recreation (14%), according to the city’s annual comprehensive financial report in December.