Newly named president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber J.J. Ament presided over his first Annual Meeting Friday at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Chamber of Commerce.

It was the 137th Annual Meeting of the 155-year-old Chamber, and the first large indoor gathering the Chamber has hosted since March 2020. Everyone wore masks and there were only six people per table in the large hotel ballroom.

For the first time in 12 years, the annual meeting was not overseen by Kelly Brough, who resigned the CEO post earlier this year.

“She carried this chamber through the Great Recession, an unprecedented economic period of growth for our region and finally through a pandemic,” Ament said. “And just personal special thank you because, Kelly, you hired me four and-a-half years ago to take over for another legend at the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation.

"So, I will do my very best, Kelly, to fill your shoes. Although the team has frequently reminded me that my shoes are not nearly as fashionable as yours.”

Having only been in office eight days, Ament didn’t lay out any big plans for 2022, or his vision for the Chamber in coming years.

“While transitions like these can be challenging, no doubt they also open windows for change, innovation and growth. I look forward to working with our team, our committees our boards and our members of the business community — from our smallest or largest enterprises — to help break down barriers and continue to elevate our region nationally and internationally. Together we can build an economy that will weather any variant that comes our way,” Ament said.

Trey Rodgers passed the Board Chair gavel to Mark Spiecker, president of STAQ Pharma.

Former chair Bob Hottman, partner at Plante Moran and former CEO at EKS&H, was named the Del Hock Lifetime Achievement Award winner. He was surprised to learn so Friday in keeping with tradition.

“You know I met del Hawk once, so I actually am really old,” Hottman quipped.

“And what I can tell you is this: To even be mentioned in the same sentence as somebody like Del Hock is truly an honor. I don't think I deserve that, but I am very very thankful and appreciate this award very much. All I can say is that I do know that the chamber under Kelly's leadership did a lot and under J.J.’s new leadership, I think it's going to go to another level.”

Coming up for the Chamber: the annual Site Selection Conference; 150 Denver business leaders traveling to Atlanta for a leadership exchange trip to “study the best innovations and community leadership for us to learn from and bring them back,” Ament said. The public affairs team is also prepping for the 2022 legislative session.

“The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and our entire family of organizations will continue to promote and defend free enterprise, the power of business as a force for good in our community, and a renewed promise of quality of life and meaningful careers for every single Coloradan,” Ament said.