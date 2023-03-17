Gov. Jared Polis has signed into law the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, hailed for its effort to bring more qualified educators to Colorado, but given the national shortage, it begs the question: will it?

State and local teacher union leaders say the new law will help, but that it alone is insufficient to address the protracted teacher shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amie Baca-Oehlert, president of the Colorado Education Association (CEA), was pleased the compact was signed into law. But she also acknowledged more needs to be done.

“It’s certainly not going to solve the problem by itself,” Baca-Oehlert said.

The CEA is the state’s largest labor union, representing 39,000 educators across the state. CEA and the local teachers’ union, Denver Classroom Teachers Association, pressed for the law’s passage.

In the 2021-2022 school year, across Colorado there were roughly 7,000 teaching and special service provider positions —counselors, nurses, social workers and others — that needed to be hired, according to a survey mandated by the state legislature.

“Colorado, along with every state in the nation, does have content and geographical teacher shortages,” Jeremy Meyer, a Colorado Department of Education spokesperson, said in an email.

Depending on the time of year, Denver Public Schools can have between 6% and 20% of its positions open, according to a district spokesperson. Special education, middle school math, and bilingual teachers pose additional staffing challenges for the district.

“It will help our efforts, but will not solve all the challenges we are facing in some of these high needs areas,” a DPS spokesperson said in an email to The Denver Gazette. “Moving from out of state is expensive and even with our competitive salaries, we need to continue finding ways to incentivize teaching candidates to move to Colorado.”

While the compact is expected to eliminate the bureaucratic hurdles, union officials believe addressing Colorado’s funding mechanism and teacher pay will best address the staffing shortage.

According to state education data, the average teacher salary last school year was $60,168.

That means Colorado educators make roughly a third less than similarly educated professionals in the state, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank formed to include the needs of low-and middle-income workers in policy discussions.

Robert Gould, Denver Classroom Teachers Association president, said the district’s turnover rate dropped from about 23% in the 2017-2018 school year to about 16% in 2019.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, causing its own retention issues.

“Because of the way the we’ve funded our schools we have dug a hole so deep,” said Gould.

Gould served as the union’s lead negotiator during the three-day teacher strike for better pay in 2019.

“We have to have a multilateral approach,” Gould said.

The compact, which works similar to one for traveling nurses, requires 10 states to be enacted nationally.

Nine other statehouses — Hawaii, Kansas, Georgia and Mississippi among them — are weighing whether to join the compact. If approved, the compact would effectively allow teaching licenses across member states, eliminating the disparate requirements that exist across the U.S.

“This isn’t about lowering the bar or letting just anybody walk into our Colorado classrooms,” Baca-Oehlert said.

In addition to streamlining the process among participating member states, the new law also will facilitate the exchange of teacher licensure, investigative and disciplinary actions.

The U.S. Department of Defense originally proposed the idea of a teacher mobility compact to, in part, support military spouses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.