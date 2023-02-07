A recently purchased home in Evergreen caught fire early Tuesday morning and was declared a "total loss," according to Evergreen Fire Rescue officials.

Evergreen Fire Rescue received the call about the early morning blaze at 12:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to spokesperson Einar Jensen.

The home, located in the 3800 block of Spring Valley Trail, had recently been purchased and nobody was inside at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, according to Jensen.

JeffCom 911 issued a LookoutAlert to notify all residents within a quarter-mile radius, according to an Evergreen Fire tweet.

The home was declared a total loss, according to department officials on Twitter, and the fire's cause is currently under investigation.