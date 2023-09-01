The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office will not file charges in the Aurora Police shooting death of 14-year-old Jor'Dell Richardson, a source informed of the decision told 9NEWS.

The Aurora Police Department said Jor'Dell, 14, was armed with a pellet gun when an officer shot him on June 1.

Officers had chased Jor'Dell after one officer with Aurora Police's gang unit saw a group of teens wearing medical masks and hoodies approaching a liquor store near East 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street. Thinking it was suspicious, he called for other gang officers to respond and investigate.

Police said that moments later, the teens ran from the store after robbing it of several vape canisters. Officers learned that at least one of the teens had threatened the clerk with a firearm. Police later said that it was Jor'Dell who displayed a pellet gun to the clerk by pulling up his shirt.

Officers tackled Jor'Dell nearby, and one of them, Officer Roch Gruszeczka, is heard on body camera video yelling at Jor'Dell to let go of the gun and says that he will shoot Jor'Dell. He then fired a single round that struck Jor'Dell's abdomen. Jor'Dell later died.

Shortly before the shot was fired, Jor'Dell can be heard on the body camera video saying, "Stop please, you got me."

The video does not show Jor'Dell reaching for a gun.

Police originally said Jor'Dell was armed with a semi-automatic weapon. Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said several days later it was actually a pellet gun that was an exact replica of a 9 mm handgun.

Aurora Police said Gruszeczka has been with the department since 2017 and has served with the gang unit since 2019. He was placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with agency policy.

The police department said its Internal Affairs Bureau also investigated the shooting.

For more on this story, and others, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.com.