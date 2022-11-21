Christkindmarket, a 36-day event presented by Bank of America and United, will offer a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines in Civic Center Park through Dec. 23. Pictured: Mickie Troutman wraps up ornaments at he Unique Ornaments booth at the Denver Christkindlmarket on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)