The Denver Zoo said goodbye to Cinnamon, a coppery titi monkey, this week. Cinnamon, 31 years old when he died, was the oldest monkey of his kind in North America and was one of only three coppery titi monkeys in North American zoos, the Denver Zoo said.
"She loved grooming her companions and was fast friends with every monkey she met," the Denver Zoo said in a tribute on Facebook.
Cinnamon loved bananas, hard-boiled eggs and playing with zip ties, the Zoo said.
Denver zookeepers had a special relationship with Cinnamon, the Zoo said, always finding her to be trusting, even when it came to injections and veterinary visits. In support of Cinnamon's love for playing with zip ties, the primate team wore zip ties in their hair to some of her recent veterinary procedures.
Even National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore took special interest in Cinnamon, photographing her for his Photo Ark project.
Coppery titi monkeys, also called red titis, are indigenous to northwest South America. They inhabit the Amazon forests of Peru and Brazil, according to the New England Primate Conservancy.
Titi monkeys can live into their early 20s and over 25 years in captivity, according to the Conservancy.
Zoo keepers noticed changes in Cinnamon's health in recent weeks, the Zoo said, and discovered that she was in late-stage kidney failure. As her condition and quality of life declined, the Zoo made the "difficult decision to humanely euthanize her."
"Cinnamon was a beloved resident of Denver Zoo, and will be missed by her keepers, volunteers, staff and guests alike," the Zoo said.