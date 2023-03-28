Boulder shelter in place

Boulder Police Department issued a shelter in place order early Tuesday while they attempted to contact an armed suspect inside a north Boulder home.

 Boulder Police Department

Police arrested an armed suspect in north Boulder Tuesday morning after he barricaded himself inside a home for more than eight hours.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Boulder Police responded to an armed individual who had barricaded himself inside a home near 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue in north Boulder, according to police on Twitter.

A shelter in place order was issued for the surrounding area.

At 8:22 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody without injury on multiple felony charges, according to Boulder Police. The shelter in place order was lifted. 

No identification of the man was provided. 

