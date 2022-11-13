Flashing lights on top of police patrol car (copy)

Northbound Santa Fe Drive is closed after a fatal car crash. 

Northbound Sante Fe Drive was closed at Florida Avenue Sunday morning following a fatal car crash, Denver Police reported. 

Just before 6 a.m., police responded to a single car crash in the 1400 block of south Santa Fe Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to the hospital. 

It is unclear what caused the crash . The Colorado Department of Transportation's COTRIP map showed slower traffic speeds at the intersection as of 10 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., police have not provided further updates. 

This is a developing story and will be updated

