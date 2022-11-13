Northbound Sante Fe Drive was closed at Florida Avenue Sunday morning following a fatal car crash, Denver Police reported.
Just before 6 a.m., police responded to a single car crash in the 1400 block of south Santa Fe Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second passenger was taken to the hospital.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a crash involving a single vehicle in the 1400 block of S Santa Fe. One person was pronounced deceased on scene. Another occupant was transported to the hospital. NB Santa Fe is closed at Florida. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/pSHsqY2sDN— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 13, 2022
It is unclear what caused the crash . The Colorado Department of Transportation's COTRIP map showed slower traffic speeds at the intersection as of 10 a.m.
As of 10 a.m., police have not provided further updates.
This is a developing story and will be updated