A man who shot and killed his stepson in Northglenn Saturday will not be charged with the murder since he acted in self-defense, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Police responded to a report of an ongoing fight at a home at 11738 Delaware Ct. in Northglenn on Jan. 21 at 12:11 p.m., according to a joint statement by the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the Northglenn Police Department.

When the officer arrived, a man and woman approached them. The man, Jacob Renteria, had a bleeding cut on his face and appeared scared, according to the statement. He stated, "I have my pistol and I shot him," the district attorney's office cited Renteria as saying.

Investigators discovered that the victim, Angel Escobar, got into a physical fight with his girlfriend. Renteria, Escobar's stepfather, stepped in to try to stop the fight, leading to a physical fight between Escobar and his stepfather, authorities said.

Escobar's mother tried to stop her son from fighting and Escobar threatened to kill Renteria, who left and went inside the home, then pushed his mother to the ground, threatening to break her car with a brick.

When Escobar heard sirens coming, he stated, "If I'm going to jail, I'm going for a reason. I'm going to kill everyone," the district attorney's office again cited Escobar as saying.

Escobar then physically ripped off the front storm door of the home and went inside, the district attorney's office said.

While inside, Renteria heard his wife scream and got his gun. Escobar pushed past Renteria, threatened to kill him first, went into his bedroom and came out with something black in his hand and raised it, the district attorney's office said.

Renteria told investigators he feared for his life, thinking Escobar had a gun, and fired at him multiple times. He said Escobar had threatened to kill everyone in the family a week prior and said he thought Escobar had a gun in his possession at the time, the district attorney's office said.

Investigation revealed that Escobar did not have a weapon.

Following the investigation, the Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office jointly agreed that no charges would be filed against Renteria since he acted in defense of himself and others .

"The death of any individual in our community is deeply saddening and Mr. Escobar's death is understandably devastating to his family and friends," the District Attorney's Office said in the statement. "The District Attorney's Office and the Northglenn Police Department, however, must follow the evidence and the law when determining whether to file charges in this case."