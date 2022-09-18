Police Line Do Not Cross

Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 22-year-old at a house party.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired.

One 22-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition.

Police are searching for a Hispanic male, who fled the scene in a newer model four-door silver or gray Chrysler 300 sedan.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.

