Northglenn Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting a 22-year-old at a house party.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Muriel Drive around 11 p.m., Saturday, on a report of shots fired, Northglenn Police said in a statement. Upon arrival officers contacted witnesses who stated at an altercation at a house part several shots were fired.
One 22-year-old male with a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital by family member(s) and is currently in stable condition.
Police are searching for a Hispanic male, who fled the scene in a newer model four-door silver or gray Chrysler 300 sedan.
This incident is currently under investigation by the Northglenn Police.