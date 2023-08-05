A Northglenn police say an officer shot an armed suspect on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to an unwanted party call in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street around 12 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, the suspect was armed with a firearm, the release said. The suspect was also reported to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.

One officer fired and hit the suspect. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to live, the department said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is normal practice when a cop is involved in a "critical incident," according to the statement. He is said to be uninjured.

The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.