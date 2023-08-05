A police car in an emergency rescue scene Photo Credit: MCCAIG (iStock).

Photo Credit: MCCAIG (iStock).

 MCCAIG

A Northglenn police say an officer shot an armed suspect on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, police responded to an unwanted party call in the area of Fowler Drive and Humboldt Street around 12 a.m. Saturday. 

When officers arrived, the suspect was armed with a firearm, the release said. The suspect was also reported to have multiple warrants out for his arrest.  

One officer fired and hit the suspect. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to live, the department said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is normal practice when a cop is involved in a "critical incident," according to the statement. He is said to be uninjured. 

The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.